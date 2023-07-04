Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.55. 2,499,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,681. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

