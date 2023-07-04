Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.03. The company had a trading volume of 826,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

