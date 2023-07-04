Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

