Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
