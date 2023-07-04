Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.