James Hambro & Partners Acquires 2,204 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

