James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Hambro & Partners cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $462.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

