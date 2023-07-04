James Hambro & Partners Has $50.41 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 812,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

