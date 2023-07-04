James Hambro & Partners Sells 108,381 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,381 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 44,331.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

