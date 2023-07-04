James Hambro & Partners Sells 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

