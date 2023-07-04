Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 1,034,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,266.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

JAPAF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.