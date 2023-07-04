Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $143,794.75 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $143,794.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.02 or 1.00037404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850158 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,417.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

