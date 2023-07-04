John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,393. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.