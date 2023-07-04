John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,393. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

