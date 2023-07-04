John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 50,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
