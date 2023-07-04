John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 50,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

