John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

