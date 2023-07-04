JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 150

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.24) to GBX 346 ($4.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 245 ($3.11) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.13).

Shares of CRST traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.39). 360,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,240. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.40 ($3.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.12.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

