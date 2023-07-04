JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.