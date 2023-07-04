JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Lowered by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 3.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,835 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

