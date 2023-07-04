JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.