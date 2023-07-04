Kaspa 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.23 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $457.90 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,461,433,224 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,450,979,796.705593. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02377305 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,510,651.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

