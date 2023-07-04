Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $592.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $592.20 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 608,443,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,517,050 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

