Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,709 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 649,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,776. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

