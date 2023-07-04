Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.35 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Tyson Foods comprises 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,224. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.