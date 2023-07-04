Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,333.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.