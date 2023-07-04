Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 1,178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.3 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Shares of KREVF stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keppel REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

