Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,371.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 756.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

