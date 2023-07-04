Komodo Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00107123 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048738 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030255 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
