Komodo Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00107123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.