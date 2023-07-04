Kusama Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Kusama has a market cap of $218.61 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.43 or 0.00082275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was created as a more experimental and development-oriented counterpart to the Polkadot network. It is designed to be a platform for early adopters, developers, and researchers to experiment with and build new blockchain-based technologies and applications. Kusama has a fast-paced development cycle, which allows for rapid iteration and deployment of new features and upgrades.

## Who Created Kusama?

Kusama was created by the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to the development of decentralized technologies. The Web3 Foundation is also responsible for the development of the Polkadot network.

## How Do You Use Kusama?

Kusama can be used for a variety of purposes, including experimentation with new blockchain-based technologies and applications, as well as for participating in the network’s governance through the use of its native token, KSM. Kusama’s fast-paced development cycle makes it a great platform for testing and experimentation in the blockchain space. Additionally, Kusama provides a shared security model, which allows for cross-chain interoperability and collaboration between different blockchain networks. To use Kusama, you can either run a validator node to provide security to the network or hold KSM and participate in governance through voting.”

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

