Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. 858,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

