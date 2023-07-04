Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 18,424,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,397,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

