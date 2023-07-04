Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 811,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,654. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.