Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 11,483 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

