Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 2,648,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDTF remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Monday. 9,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,248. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

