Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.