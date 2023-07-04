Lincoln Capital Corp Has $413,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $441.44 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.93 and its 200-day moving average is $345.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

