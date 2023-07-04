Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $541.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

