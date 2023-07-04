Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

LIN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,626. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day moving average is $348.34.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

