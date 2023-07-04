LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at LINKBANCORP

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at $762,993.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 440,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,545 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 10,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,546. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About LINKBANCORP

(Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.