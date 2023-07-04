Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $215.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,569,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,512,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00305899 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
