Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

