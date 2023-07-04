Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,419. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

