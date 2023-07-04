Loop Capital Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $264.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.81. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $268.69.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.