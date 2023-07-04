Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSDI opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 296,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.82% of Lucy Scientific Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.