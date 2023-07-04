LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.2053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

