Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.2 %

MGIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $667.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

