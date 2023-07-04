Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 4,672 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

