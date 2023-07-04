Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

