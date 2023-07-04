Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.