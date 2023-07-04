Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,774,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,372 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DUHP opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.