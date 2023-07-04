Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average is $200.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

