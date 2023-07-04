Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

